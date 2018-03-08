Hunky singer Nick Soul can act too

The new stud of 7de Laan doesn't speak much Afrikaans but, wow, his body language is superb.

Even so, Nicholas "Nick Soul" Nkuna was put through more than four screenings to get the role of Fikani Chauke.

"I went for a tough screening process with plenty of other incredible actors, probably more than four screenings .

"Yeah, and the rest is history," said the actor who is better known as Nick Soul.

He played Sakhile on the SABC1 youth soapie Skeem Saam but moved onto the Afrikaans soapie recently and has a tutor who teaches him the language.

The 29-year-old was born in Malelane (Schoemansdal), Mpumalanga, and is one of the better soulful singers SA has seen in a while.

He is right up there with the likes of Neo, Usher and Trey Songz.

Nkuna said the stage name was adopted simply because, "basically there's no nick without the soul".