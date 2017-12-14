Dominic Neill: New kid on block

The new "It" boy on the music scene has to be Dominic Neill.

Some have dubbed him the J'Something reincarnate - whose hypnotic love beats make one crave for more.

In a class of his own, one thing is certain about this Joburg white boy with a black soul - he is anything but a one-hit wonder.

Popular for his dance hit, I Love You Still, he has finally dropped the complete album titled Out of My League.

Lady Zamar features on a track called Taken by You - which is fast becoming a festive anthem.

Neill reveals that inspiration behind his latest album is love. Ironically, he is currently not in a relationship. The album was released in July.