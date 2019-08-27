Moody's downgrade will be final nail

Ratings agency Fitch recently revised the outlook on SA's long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating down from "stable" to "negative". A credit rating outlook indicates the potential direction of the country's rating over the intermediate term, typically six months.

Fitch pointed to the expected increase in the government debt-to-gross domestic product (GDP) ratio. This would make it more difficult to stabilise public debt. SA's public debt has been increasing due to lower-than-projected tax revenue growth on the back of weak economic growth and the R59bn bailout for Eskom.

Long-term foreign-currency government bonds are rated BB+ by Fitch and BB by Standard & Poor's (S&P). This means that the government bond is classified as substantially risky. Moody's rating is Baa3, representing a moderate credit risk investment grade.

There is no indication that SA will soon curb its historically high and rising debt levels. Credit ratings agencies have sounded the alarm about the country's finances over the past five years. They have consistently called on government to stabilise the rising debt-to-GDP ratio, address high unemployment and low economic growth, and to restructure state-owned enterprises.

A lack of significant reforms led to the country being downgraded to junk status by both S&P and Fitch in April 2017. Only Moody's has kept the country one notch above junk status. But for how long?

The revision by Fitch is significant. Looking at the experiences of some other countries on the continent as well as Brazil, the data suggest that when two of the three major ratings agencies downgrade a country to "junk", it usually takes between six months to two years for the final agency to follow suit.