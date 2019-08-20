Government, business let down Marikana victims

The Marikana massacre, in which 34 striking mineworkers were shot dead by police on August 16 2012, was a tragic and historic event. A judicial commission of inquiry set up to investigate how it came about put much of the blame on the police.

It was also critical of the mining company, Lonmin. In particular, the commission highlighted the company's failure to live up to its promise to build 5500 houses for workers. It only built three houses.

This created a situation, according to the commission, in which "large numbers of Lonmin workers live in squalid informal settlements. creating an environment conducive to the creation of tension, labour unrest, [and] disunity among its employees or other harmful conduct".

But how was it possible for Lonmin to renege on its promise to build 5500 houses? After all, this was a formal commitment made in terms of the Mining Charter of 2002 and thus legally binding.

Based on growing scholarly literature on corporate irresponsibility, some might see this as yet another example of "a corporate bad guy". Others might point to the "systemic" nature of corporate irresponsibility, in which a broader array of actors are also implicated.

Having collected data on mining companies in this area since 2001, I suspected that additional, processual factors were at play. So I studied how interactions between business and government created the underlying conditions that gave rise to the massacre. I paid particular attention to two key aspects of governance.