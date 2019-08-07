SA higher education needs to rediscover its social purpose

For more than two decades South African higher education has been dominated by three successive and contending waves of thinking and organisation. They are neo-liberal managerialism, the decolonisation of knowledge and, most recently, the idea of a fourth industrial revolution (4IR).

By promising to "transform" higher education, each has taken centre stage at universities by pledging greater value for the taxpayer (neo-liberalism); social emancipation (decolonisation); or greater access to employment (4IR).

The first wave follows Ronald Reagan's "reform" of the Californian system, which saw decreased state funding for universities. In the UK under Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, funding policies encouraged British universities to adopt business management practices. It also involved gearing degree offerings to the requirements of "the market".

In SA, the second wave was symbolised by University of Cape Town protests in 2015 over the stature of Cecil John Rhodes. The movement has been marked by demands for a reform of the curriculum away from the Western "canon" and towards African epistemology. Politically, it has been characterised by demands for free higher education.

The third wave has been propagated by the World Economic Forum and champions of artificial intelligence (AI) and the digital revolution. This perspective holds that AI and machine-learning will dominate knowledge. Academic disciplines should, therefore, be geared to this end. But there has been little public discussion about the contradictions between the three movements.

South African higher education remains remarkably detached from society. Its loss of a social purpose can be seen as the erosion of the public and civic vitality. Today, its mission has shrunk.