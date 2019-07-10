SA needs to update approach to Security Council

South Africa is six months into its third elected term on the UN Security Council. Its conduct in its previous two terms has been criticised because of the country's controversial voting record.

During its first term, it was accused of supporting rogue states when it voted against resolutions condemning human rights abuses in Myanmar, Zimbabwe and Sudan. In its second term, it was accused of voting for Western-sponsored regime change in Libya.

Despite these criticisms, the African Union has endorsed SA's candidature three times and it has received more than two-thirds of the vote in the UN General Assembly.

Being a member of the Security Council matters. This is because it is the most powerful body in the UN.

The membership of the council reflects global power dynamics at the end of World War 2. It has 15 members - five permanent and 10 that are elected by the General Assembly for rotating two- year terms. All have one vote in the council. But the permanent members - the US, the UK, France, Russia and the People's Republic of China - have the power to veto resolutions. This makes them the governing elite of the UN.

SA's re-election to the Security Council under President Cyril Ramaphosa raised hopes of a return to the foreign policy of Nelson Mandela and a stronger commitment to human rights. Though admirable, the fact is that the world has changed dramatically since the Mandela presidency that ended in 1999.

Pretoria needs to update its approach to the Security Council to suit the pressures of a changing world order.

This is illustrated by a number of events that have contributed to a decline in the currency of democracy and set back debates about global human rights.

These include the presidency of Donald Trump, which has led to the US all but abandoning its role as guarantor of the liberal world order. In addition, China is entrenching its position as the new superpower, while Vladimir Putin's Russia has put the great power rivalry back on the agenda.