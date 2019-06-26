Cyril needs to stamp his authority to fix economy

President Cyril Ramaphosa's third State of the Nation Address (Sona) was longer on statecraft and strategy than his first of the year in February, even if it disappointed some critics with the lack of implementation detail.

Much of the public commentary on these addresses, past and present, is ill-informed and, more importantly, ill-conceived. The Sona should not be a dreary laundry list of everything the government intends to do.

Those looking for an "action plan" will inevitably be disappointed too.

Instead, a good Sona, such as Ramaphosa's latest, will focus on the vision and the strategy. It needs to tell the watching and listening public that the president is in command and he knows what needs to be done.

There remains an increasingly desperate fight-back campaign from former president Jacob Zuma's network and other fellow ultra nationalist travellers. Their current approach is to derail Ramaphosa's reform agenda and sabotage his strategy for attracting new investment in the economy, both domestic and international.

Hence, Ramaphosa had to offer convincing evidence that he is in control. He succeeded in this. And there was a clear narrative.

The economy is in real trouble and so is the fiscus

SA needs to act now. So the country needs to focus on the things that matter most. This includes the most productive parts of the economy with the greatest job-creating potential, and an efficient state.

Predictably there were no bright new policy ideas and no sense that Ramaphosa is willing to look at the new ideas on economic policy.