Discipline, strong leadership can rescue SA

A country's budget is like a typical household budget, the key difference is in the scale.

Consider a family of four - two parents and two children. The parents both work and earn an income.

In national budget language, that income is called revenue. The household also spends money on rent, food, transport, school fees and the like, and that is called expenditure. To be in the black, the family's income must exceed its expenditure. The opposite - in the red - is a budget deficit.

If the family is in deficit it can do two things to overcome that, it can either generate more money or reduce its expenditure. To generate more income the parents can work more hours or take on additional employment. To reduce expenses the family can minimise wasteful expenditure or do without certain things. Failing these measures, the household must borrow money.

The larger SA household which is the government is forecast to generate income of R1.5-trillion in the 2018/19 fiscal year and to spend

R1.7-trillion over the same

period, which will result in a deficit of R202 bn. A fiscal rule of thumb is that the deficit should not exceed 3% of gross domestic product.

SA's budget deficit is forecast to be 4% of GDP in 2018/19, 4,2% in both 2019/20 and 2020/21 and again 4,0% in 2021/22. A deficit of above 3% of GDP is not in itself a bad thing, if the excess expenditure is used on items that will bring about a positive return in the future, such as a car, which will ensure that the parents can get to work to earn income for the family.

The bigger South African family however, has not been that prudent with its money. It spends a disproportionate amount of money on current expenditure, such as salaries for government workers, instead of fixed investments which will earn a positive return in the future.

To cover its deficit the South African government has had very little choice but to borrow money. Borrowed money attracts interest, in this case the interest is estimated at a whopping R181bn in 2018/19 and R203bn in 2020/21. That is money it could spend on other priorities.