New party funding legislation will bring integrity to SA's politics.

South African president Cyril Ramaphosa has finally signed into law a new bill aimed at regulating the funding of political parties. It was approved by parliament in June last year.

The Political Party Funding Bill, when it eventually becomes law on April 1, will enable South Africans to know who funds their political parties.

The new law is long overdue.

Funding is crucial for the survival of political parties and their ability to campaign for elections. But this needs to be regulated because the electorate needs to know where funds are coming from. Countries that have introduced similar laws have done so to preserve their sovereignty as well as the integrity and autonomy of domestic politics.

Most countries have laws that encourage parties to disclose who their funders are. And the US bans foreign funding in elections.

SA's law enshrines these basic principles. But there's concern around the timing of the bill as it won't be operational before the hotly contested elections in May.

It's hard to dismiss the suspicion that the scandal-ridden ANC wanted to delay the bill coming into effect to avoid having to disclose its funders before the poll.

For civil society activists who have struggled for transparency in party funding, the bill cannot come into effect soon enough. The hope is that the legal obligation to disclose political party funding will bring more integrity to SA's politics.

The bill requires parties to disclose all donations over R100000 from any one donor.

It also prohibits donations from foreign governments or organs of state. The bill also has provisions that specifically aim to curb corruption.