Agrizzi as guilty as those people he has fingered

It was the Russian revolutionary Vladimir Lenin who first noted that "there are decades when nothing happens and there are weeks where decades happen".

This ancient observation became potently relevant to most South Africans these past weeks as former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi took centre stage at the State Capture Inquiry, essentially reducing decades of allegations of massive corruption and maladministration into weeks of explosive public revelations.

Exposing devastating files, Agrizzi took the nation into his confidence, outlining what on the face of it looks like a Mario Puzo blockbuster Italian classic movie The Godfather, dwarfed only by what author Tom Burgis termed in his Africa's continental book "The Looting Machine".

Troubling as it were, Agrizzi is nonetheless serving the public interest in that, finally the lid on the scale and depth of the industrialisation of alleged state capture corruption has been lifted from the corporate world, where angels live.

However, we should not become too tamed, too excited, too disappointed, too shocked and too amused to believe that all Agrizzi submitted to the commission is the full circumference of the criminality and corruption that transpired.

As a delinquent company, Bosasa has been eyed by prosecutors and therefore knew that sooner or later, it may fall on its own sword.