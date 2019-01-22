Rainbow nation bubble has burst, now we need to build a better one

Maybe 1994 was the new South Africa-light. The segregation boards dropped and we kind of played along with being united yet still living apart.

We chanted rainbow nation yet in its colours it features no black or brown. Petty? No, but anyways, like a drunk person trying to walk a straight line, black people have kept it together with unbelievable patience and tolerance.

They were waiting for some meteoric economic improvement in their immediate lives, a sincere apology, justice, land, a return of their dignity. But, so far, nothing. Some of our black people forgot what the Struggle was all about.

Others forgot there was even a Struggle.

But like any bad patchwork, it was only a matter of time till the cracks appeared and proved to be something irreparable.

We need to start over and build a better nation.

As I sat with a white family that hosted me via AirBnB on a short trip to Gauteng, we spoke openly about race.

We spoke merrily about a range of subjects one does not often talk about - how black women are always dressed up and in really high heels, and why some wear bedroom shoes in the mall.

I blushed, thinking about my own gripe with that because it doesn't apply to all black women.

I did not have any questions in particular but raised unwavering ignorance from white people with regards to our history and how it still upholds their privilege.

It was all fun, filled with banter. On the final day the talks became deeper.