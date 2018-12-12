In loxion kulcha car is mightier than house

I had just run my bath on Tuesday evening when, poof, Eishkom pulled the plug. My body was immersed in water when the whole neighbourhood was plunged in darkness.

Instead of going in search of a candle, I did what normal people would do in my circumstance: I took out my phone and reported the power outage to social media.

I sat in the warm water and tried to make out my middle finger and could not see it. It was going to be impossible to continue with the bath when I could not see my body. I was three months old when soap bubbles entered my eye when Mme washed me and I still haven't recovered from the trauma.

Friends suggested I only soap the body parts I was familiar with and therein lay the nub. Whereas I have explored many anatomies in my life, I have neglected my own. My body is like my name; it's for others to use.