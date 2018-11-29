Moving up and down social ladder can be stressful.

Social mobility is seen as an essential societal goal - one that occupies most democratic governments. But moving up and down the social ladder can be very stressful, and it is well documented that long-lasting or repeated stress is bad for your health. Until now, though, no one has tried to quantify the health impact of social mobility. In our latest study we set out to redress this knowledge gap. But, before we get to that, a bit of background.

It was a Russian-born sociologist, Pitirim Sorokin, who first wrote about the stress of social mobility. Sorokin lived a life full of mobility. Born to a peasant mother and a manual-worker father, he ended up founding Harvard's sociology department. He was a professor there until his death in 1968. In his eventful life, he had also been a farm hand, artisan, factory worker, clerk, teacher, choir conductor, revolutionary, political prisoner, journalist, student, newspaper editor and secretary to the Russian prime minister.

In 1927, Sorokin claimed that mobility made the "nervous systems crumble under the burden of great strains required". He had no systematic data to substantiate this claim, but we assume he based it on his own not inconsiderable experience. Today academics and other high flyers still talk about feelings of "class dissociation", to use Sorokin's phrase.

One problem with finding whether social mobility is stressful is that it is such a complex thing. It's made up of three parts: the social class of your parents, your current social class (destination class), and the trajectory of movement between the two.