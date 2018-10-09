Dignity can only be regained after we restore and control our culture

In his opening address at the Rixaka Forum's cultural diversity celebration dinner marking Nelson Mandela's centenary celebration, Professor Muxe Nkondo spoke about the value of cultural community.

"Cultural community has considerable value in virtue of meeting a strong human need or desire to belong or identify with others. Cultural community, therefore, is valuable as a means of psychological security or as a remedy for alienation, homelessness, even if it is not consciously sought or valued as a need for any of the above." said Nkondo.

In this citation, Nkondo places culture in the centre of human existence when he refers to identity, roots, and security. He might as well have covered the whole spectrum of basic human needs.

Indeed, culture was born as a manifestation of civilisation when humans began to build shelters to secure themselves from harsh weather and wild animals, and cultivated the land and tamed animals to feed themselves. All of these required a form of social organisation that was facilitated using symbols, historical narratives, and norms to create a common identity which helped secure cooperation and common purpose among the group.