Players are killing our game by feigning injury

In football, one of the most disappointing things is watching players fake injury to waste time. It's something that Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane and many others have touched on, specifically in African football.

Sundowns were knocked out of the CAF Champions League this week after a goalless draw in their backyard against Horoya from Guinea.

With Horoya holding out for a draw to progress to the quarterfinals, they wound down the clock with the all too familiar time-wasting tricks.

Suddenly, you have players falling all over the place, leading to Mosimane saying that perhaps Sundowns were supposed to do the same in Conakry, when they visited Horoya and drew 2-2 about four months ago.

Sundowns were leading 2-1 with about six minutes to go and could have simply faked injuries, but falling on the ground like flies and pretending to be injured is not "fair play" according to Mosimane. Of course, he's right.

"We could have killed that five minutes in Horoya with [goalkeeper] Denis Onyango going down. probably when we do the same thing, you guys [football followers] must bear with us that we cannot suffer like this," said the former Bafana Bafana mentor.

But, for the sake of football on the continent, we all have to realise that this takes us a few steps backwards. It's definitely not in the spirit of fair play.

The problem is that match officials are forced to stop the game when the "actors" go down, because they wouldn't know if they were genuinely injured unless they are checked by the medics.