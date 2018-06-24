Tourism needs to combat effects of fuel price hikes

As consumers process the aftereffects of yet another fuel price hike, our first thoughts focus sharply on the things we feel we can do without, the things we can cut out of our lives to keep our households and businesses afloat.

In the boardrooms, they call it trimming the fat, and it is a reality few of us can escape.

No one is immune to a shrinking economy, and SA tourism is no exception.

The impact of a fuel price hike can be devastating for domestic tourism, with fewer consumers able to afford to go on holiday.

Family holiday breaks become a luxury during pressing economic times, and the knock-on effects are felt by local communities and businesses.

The tourism sector directly contributed 2,9% to the South African GDP in 2017, according to the latest release of Stats SA's annual Tourism Satellite Account for South Africa report, making tourism a bigger contributor than agriculture, but smaller than other industries such as construction and mining.

The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) forecasts this will rise by 2.4% in 2018 and by 3.6% per year between 2018 to 2028.

In 2016, the tourism sector's 686596 employees outnumbered the respective workforces of utilities and mining according to the report. Employment figures for tourism are estimated to be well over 700000 in 2018.