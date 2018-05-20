Slim Kat Usuthu move not so clever

Goalkeepers hardly make headlines in football news unless in instances where they make howlers that cost their teams dearly or when they save a penalty that propels them to hero status.

This week was an exception. Two goalkeepers cracked the back pages in two different continents as Juventus veteran Gianluigi Buffon said goodbye to the club that he played for for 17 years.

Here at home, it was announced that Bidvest Wits goalkeeper Moeneeb Josephs was bought by AmaZulu.

There is no doubt that both goalkeepers have had illustrious careers with Buffon leading the honours log with a number of medals.

Buffon, 40, has among other decorations kept 300 clean sheets for Juventus in his 655 matches.

He captained the Old Lady of Italian football to a seventh straight Serie A title and fourth consecutive Italian Cup triumph this season.

After playing his last game for the club against Verona yesterday, there will be plenty of options for him, including making a quick buck in the US Major Soccer League.

At national level, Buffon is Italy's most-capped player with 176 appearances.

Back home, Josephs turned 38 yesterday and has among his honours, played for the national team during the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations when then number one Rowen Fernandez got injured.

He also tasted action in the 2010 World Cup when Itumeleng Khune was given his marching orders in the country's second game against Uruguay.