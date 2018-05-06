OPINION | No use colouring white varsities with black faces

The recent appointments of black thought leaders to replace white university managers as chancellors and vice-chancellors, as embodied by the all-female leaders at Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University, is not only a departure from the old apartheid guard but a welcome signal of the transformative agenda in the higher education sector.

However, the euphoric installation of black faces in these once broederbond-dominated academic establishments should not degenerate into popularised cosmetic exercises of colouring white institutions with black faces.

Such will essentially amount to mere genderised swapping of Afrikaner ties for black middle-class jackets and heels.

In his agitation for the transformation of the African mind and continental consciousness, African-American scholar W.E.B. du Bois counsels us in his Talented Tenth theory that blacks will be saved by their educated, talented tenth across all disciplines of life, and that it is through its exceptional educated leaders that the rest of the African community would also benefit.

The best way, henceforth, is to educate and empower the African student community by not merely having black university managers, but by dispatching classical Afro-centric education, teaching them to become innovative thinkers and leaders of the community.

Nelson Mandela taught us that education is the single "most powerful weapon you can use to change the world".