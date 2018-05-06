Can mankind let lions be ... natural born hunters

They are called the kings of the jungle for a reason. As majestic as they are in appearance, lions are extremely dangerous animals.

In the jungle, as in the "real world", you either fight and dominate or hide and evaporate. Lions have been roaming the land for centuries doing what lions do - raising their young and preying on the less fortunate antelope or buck.

However, mankind has been encroaching on the lions' territory for years, reducing their sanctuary in the name of development.

In Kenya, the pastoral Maasai have been killing lions at an alarming rate in order to protect their cattle.

In Iraq, the lions were left to fend for themselves in a zoo following the fall of Saddam Hussein. How a lion is supposed to hunt in an enclosure is anybody's guess.

As they began dying of hunger and disease, conservationists mercifully managed to rescue some animals to South Africa.

The rhinoceros may be famous for being killed for its horn, but the lion is similarly killed for its bones, claws or merely to keep its head as a trophy.

Human beings have abused their status as the most intelligent animal to destroy other species instead of sharing the land with them.