Let's rise up and KO boxing's crooks
Viva to the spirit of defiance against injustice from monied boxing rogues, viva! Amandla to the consistent fight towards equality, no matter how small the number of the voiceless may be.
For long now we've kept quiet, giving crooks free rein to mess with the beautiful sport of boxing, just because they have money.
One wonders why I am citing what eventually turned out to be a slogan when in truth was an expression used by the downtrodden peoples of this country - blacks, to be precise - to motivate and encourage them to take up arms against the white supremacists during the days of apartheid.
I am encouraging you, the religious boxing follower, to continue forcing boxing commissions to stamp their authority on matters that need urgent attention.
It is a known fact worldwide that mafias control boxing commissions, world boxing bodies, officials and some sections of the media, and are messing up the sport.
A case in point is WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman, who convinced me that he is the worst nincompoop.
I have always had my doubts about the Mexican who took over the reins when his father Jose Sulaiman passed on in 2014, but gave him the benefit of doubt until this week.
His countryman Saul Canelo Alvarez failed two drugs tests in February, prior to his rematch with WBC, IBF, WBA Super and IBO middleweight king Gennady Golovkin of Kazakhstan.
The fight was scheduled for May 5.
The Nevada State Athletic Commission suspended Canelo temporarily and ordered him for a hearing, which was to take place on April 18.
Sulaiman was quoted this week saying Canelo may be considered guilty of negligence and ignorance.
"However, with all facts and information available to analyse this case he cannot be found guilty."
This man was obviously influencing the outcome of a hearing that is yet to take place.
But pressure was mounting for Canelo to be banned, fined and even jailed.
Rules have no colour, creed, size or gender.
If a boxer tests positive for banned substances, that is a violation of the anti-doping rules - period.
That is why I am saying viva to you who had a say in this matter.
I am not saying go and dig your weapons you buried after successful negotiations between the National Party, the ANC and a wide variety of other political organisations between 1990 and 1993 to end the apartheid system in South Africa.
I am rather encouraging the boxing fraternity in all circles of the globe to continue fighting against corruption.
Boxing suffered heavily during apartheid when black and white boxers were not allowed to fight against each other.
It was through your sacrifices, including those of uMama Nomzamo Winifred Madikizela-Mandela, that freedom was eventually achieved in 1994 and the ANC won by an overwhelming majority.
Mama is gone but certainly not forgotten.
To the crooks in boxing, your reign of terror is fast coming to an end.
Amandla!