Let's rise up and KO boxing's crooks

Viva to the spirit of defiance against injustice from monied boxing rogues, viva! Amandla to the consistent fight towards equality, no matter how small the number of the voiceless may be.

For long now we've kept quiet, giving crooks free rein to mess with the beautiful sport of boxing, just because they have money.

One wonders why I am citing what eventually turned out to be a slogan when in truth was an expression used by the downtrodden peoples of this country - blacks, to be precise - to motivate and encourage them to take up arms against the white supremacists during the days of apartheid.

I am encouraging you, the religious boxing follower, to continue forcing boxing commissions to stamp their authority on matters that need urgent attention.

It is a known fact worldwide that mafias control boxing commissions, world boxing bodies, officials and some sections of the media, and are messing up the sport.

A case in point is WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman, who convinced me that he is the worst nincompoop.