Baxter's bizarre national team plan will intensify club v country battle

A club versus country tug-of-war seems to be on the horizon as Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter unveiled his over-zealous plan to have "two or even three" national team squads playing simultaneously.

Baxter's bold but impractical game plan is to see one senior team playing in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and another side playing in the Cosafa Cup in Polokwane next month and in the Olympic qualifiers.

Come to think of it, Baxter said his master plan has not yet even received the stamp of approval from his bosses at Safa House. So why put the cart before the horse?

Let's say he gets his way; how does he envisage handling the management of the two squads concurrently?

It's a given that the international fixture schedule, involving continental and world competition qualifiers and finals tournaments, can be taxing on any country's football calendar.

Baxter's game plan is bound to set him on a collision course with clubs unless he is contemplating recruiting some of the players from the lower tier National First Division, or even go down to Safa's ABC Motsepe League for reinforcements.

The question is, where will the bulk of about 80 to 100 players be drawn from while overseas and local-based players are engaged in club commitments?

Furthermore, players are not under any obligation to honour Cosafa Cup call-ups.

The contestation for players, as international duty commitments increase, has become a huge factor, exacerbated also by the increase in Fifa and CAF competitions.