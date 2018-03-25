OPINION | I'm going to gate-crash Mazwai's womxn's party

Thandiswa Mazwai is turning 42 at the end of the month. March 31, to be exact.

As many of us who have been following her work in recent years would have guessed, she will be celebrating it in a way that only she can.

King Tha Day is the theme of her celebration that will take the form of an artistic orgy of poetry, talks and music at Newtown Music Factory.

At the centre of all of this will be her continuation of her crusade to empower "womxn". Yes, WOMXN. Fantastic!

"I'm inviting my sisters to a women-only gig on my birthday in celebration of their resilience and strength," she said in an interview. "It is an attempt to strengthen the sisterhood and together imagine new worlds. We will come together in one space to celebrate our unique power."

That is where my problem starts. I am not only a fan of Thandiswa's work and artistic talents, she is also my closet crush. Yes, there I said it.

Organisers are adamant that ONLY women will be allowed. That is understandable as this is her birthday gig. But what about me and other men who would like to be part of the show; to quench our musical thirst with her magical exploits on stage while wiping away the guilt of doing little towards the emancipation and empowerment of women in this country?