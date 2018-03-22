The mafia is still in control of boxing
The truth is, boxing is still in the hands of the mafia, who took charge as early as the 1940s when the czar of boxing, Paul "Frankie" Carbo, controlled not only boxers but referees, judges and commissions.
The recent dilly-dallying by the 1941-established Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) to act against Saul Canelo Alvarez after he failed a drug test attests to my summation of the state of boxing.
The NSAC regulates all contests and exhibitions of unarmed combat within the state of Nevada, including licensing and supervision of promoters, boxers, kickboxers, mixed martial arts fighters, seconds, ring officials, managers and matchmakers.
It is the final authority on licensing matters, having the ability to approve, deny, revoke, or suspend licences for unarmed combat. Its responsibilities include ruling in disciplinary cases and arbitrating in disputes. It also approves each bout to prevent mismatches.
On several occasions, this very commission has been criticised for its conduct and sentences, and has been labelled a "kangaroo court".
I don't blame those who have labelled it as such, especially after failing to stamp its authority on Alvarez who tested positive of clenbuterol - a performance-enhancing drug. It is said that clenbuterol is sometimes used to fatten cattle. Latest reports are that he looks bulked up.
Alvarez's drug test was the protocol for his rematch with three-time middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin of Kazakhstan. Their bout is scheduled to take place in Las Vegas on May 5.
Alvarez is a former two division champion and possibly the biggest star in Mexican boxing. His positive test should have rocked the sport to its core. Yet, the results and subsequent reaction have been greeted with little more than a shrug.
His excuse for testing positive is that he ate tainted meat in Mexico. His promoter Oscar De La Hoya then issued a statement that Alvarez will immediately move his training camp from Mexico to the United States.
I can tell you now that if it was Golovkin who tested positive, De La Hoya would have made sure that the Kazakhstani got suspended and there is no rematch.
Whether Alvarez ate tainted meat or not, fact remains he tested positive for drugs and he must be punished.
The NSAC must either disqualify Alvarez or deliver a penalty. But, if that is neglected, then why does the sport need a commission and why do boxers take drug tests?
At least the WBC and WBA did not beat about the bush. They made it clear that they stand by Alvarez, simply because they will cash-in big on sanctioning fees when Golovkin defends his WBC, WBA, IBF and IBO belts against Alvarez.
The underworld influence in boxing is back at work. Would you not agree that boxing is like Animal Farm, where some are more equal than others?
Amandla.