The mafia is still in control of boxing

The truth is, boxing is still in the hands of the mafia, who took charge as early as the 1940s when the czar of boxing, Paul "Frankie" Carbo, controlled not only boxers but referees, judges and commissions.

The recent dilly-dallying by the 1941-established Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) to act against Saul Canelo Alvarez after he failed a drug test attests to my summation of the state of boxing.

The NSAC regulates all contests and exhibitions of unarmed combat within the state of Nevada, including licensing and supervision of promoters, boxers, kickboxers, mixed martial arts fighters, seconds, ring officials, managers and matchmakers.

It is the final authority on licensing matters, having the ability to approve, deny, revoke, or suspend licences for unarmed combat. Its responsibilities include ruling in disciplinary cases and arbitrating in disputes. It also approves each bout to prevent mismatches.

On several occasions, this very commission has been criticised for its conduct and sentences, and has been labelled a "kangaroo court".