Dark cloud over SA as polony stands accused of spreading deadly illness

I met with Jabulani last week. He goes by the name JB these days. The last time I saw him more than two decades ago he was so fat, but now he's lean and toned - a far cry from his upbringing in a tuck shop.

Back in the day when the locals still owned tuck shops, JB thrived. Like most kids with businesses at home, it showed in his waist. After school, when we hit the playground, he'd be behind the counter stuffing his guts with junk food.

The one item that was deemed a delicacy and contributed not only to fattening the children, but eventually led to the collapse of the tuck shops, was the polony.

Yes, the same pinkish-processed meat that got a bad rap this week when Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi accused it of being the cause of listeriosis. Polony used to enjoy a somewhat dubious status as a middle-class symbol. While these days it's merely a lunch-box decorator, it used to enjoy royalty akin to KFC, another fallen delicacy.

Kids from families with tuck shops unwittingly showed off their wealth by mercilessly gobbling one polony after the other.