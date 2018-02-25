Unpacking Zuma's nine-year rule and ethos that guided it

The flood of obituaries to the Zuma presidency are likely to stream in for some time to come. But how should the nine-year period of President Jacob Zuma's rule be understood in its historical and theoretical contexts?

We can answer the question by applying a theoretical lens that distinguishes between state, government and ruling party as three dimensions of politics. The state is the overall machinery of power comprising different institutions and practices. It tends to persist even when parties, politicians and cabinets shift. Government is a formal structure of ministries and policies that may change every few years. The ruling party is an actor that plays a role in running the government, depending on circumstances.

The balance between the three dimensions is not fixed. Together they form what is often called "the regime".

The post-apartheid era has seen three terms of rule, dominated by the same party, the ANC. For most of the period it was led by three very different personalities - Nelson Mandela, Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma. Each was governed by a different ethos: reconciliation and nation building under Mandela, and building a technically capable state under Mbeki.