JZ may be keeping some running shoes handy after eventful first meeting of the Recalled Presidents Club

Mugabe (RM): "I was fired because I wanted my wife, Grace, to succeed me."

Zuma (JZ): "I was fired because I wanted my ex-wife, Nkosazana, to succeed me."

Mbeki (TM): "You (pointing at Zuma) fired me and my wife was not even a part of the equation."

Order! Order!

RM: "Thabo, you have been out in the cold for longer. What do we do now?"

TM: "Well, I'm now a statesman and go to places like the Sudan to mediate in conflicts and so on and so forth. I also have a foundation based at Unisa where we mentor leaders."

RM: "Mentor leaders? Do you want them to be recalled too?"

"He, he, he," Zuma laughs.

Order! Order!

JZ: "I also have a foundation and we play chess and give food parcels during the festive season."

TM: "But you'll be busy in court because you are going to be charged."

RM: "You mean you did not negotiate an amnesty, like I did with Mnangagwa?"

JZ: "No, I was busy trying to find out the reasons why I was being recalled."

Mugabe and Mbeki laugh out loud.

Order!

RM: "My advice to you, Jacob, is you should run."

TM: "Ramaphosa is a jogger and looks very fit, so JZ can't run far like Ajay Gupta."

Mugabe and Thabo start singing Thuma Mina!