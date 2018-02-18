Magwaca resemblesa dead man walking

I totally disagree with people who say at least Mzuvukile "Old Bones" Magwaca "was not killed" during the daring robbery at his home in Khayelitsha last month.

The young man is dead inside.

He is now learning to walk again after an operation to sort out his leg just above his knee, where an R4 rifle bullet broke his bones during a robbery. Learning to walk again does not necessarily mean that Magwaca will be able to box again.

For starters, he is still not able to bend his knee. Magwaca is a professional boxer whose only source of income is through getting inside the square ring and fight.

The point I am making is that those thugs practically killed him.