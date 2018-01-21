Hollywood's now soiled by Trump's diarrhoea, so guess I'll try Nollywood

Regular quaffers of Straight & Two Beers will remember that I'm a movie buff. I grew up on a staple of Van Damme, Jackie Chan and Rambo.

This upbringing has sparked a life-long love affair with Hollywood. I am afraid I can't say the same for Nollywood. Call me unpatriotic or captured but I just cannot stomach the long, loud Nigerian movies.

How do you explain a ghost looking left and right before crossing the road? I refuse to believe the family dog is still alive after 25 years.

A man gets shot in the stomach but appears in hospital with bandages on his head and a leg in a cast.

However, the members of my family love those flicks, so you can imagine the remote control wars during screen time.

Oh, I also feel no inkling to watch Bollywood movies.