Tuesday marked what would have been Mandoza's 40th birthday and his new song Back For More is just one reminder of his legendary sound.

Here's a brief review of the song‚ which is an attempt to keep Mandoza's legacy alive.

The beat immediately lets you know the song is a Mandoza song. It's very much a kwaito song‚ and almost sounds like he fused a couple of his older hits to produce this one.

In true Mandoza style‚ the chorus is catchy and easy to remember.