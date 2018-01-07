Goodbye Bra Willie, and thank you for the words that make a difference

His first job was working for a 1950s left-wing newspaper, the New Age, which had strong links to the African National Congress.

The apartheid regime banned it in 1962.

That year Kgositsile went into exile in the US. His career flourished in Harlem, New York; he gave numerous readings at African-American jazz clubs, and graduated with a master of fine arts from Columbia University, in New York.

Kgositsile published ten collections of poetry. The first was Spirits Unchained (1969). Perhaps the most influential were My Name is Africa (1971), The Present is a Dangerous Place to Live (1975) and When the Clouds Clear (1990).

In 1975, Kgositsile sacrificed his flourishing career to return to Africa to work for the ANC in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania. In 1977 he founded the ANC's department of education in exile, and in 1983 its department of arts and culture. He continued to produce poetry and music, melding African and diasporic poetry influenced by jazz. Willie's impact on a generation of South African left-wing literary activists during the 1970s and 1980s was immense. Tattered photostats of his work passed from hand-to-hand were the samizdat of the oppressed under apartheid, which is how we learnt of his poems.