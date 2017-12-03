Teko's muti baths stories no big deal

So Teko Modise wrote a whole book about having to bath in herbal water at Orlando Pirates. Big deal.

Unless the target audience is abongamla, every darkie player and fan knows about the use of intelezi by black soccer teams. It is as common as flies at a dumpsite.

My first encounter with the "bath" that Teko is talking about was back in the 1980s when I played for Liverpool FC (not the UK one).

I was only 15 years old and most of my teammates were in their late 20s.

We even had Gugamasokisi, a menacing, take-no-prisoners defender in his early 40s whose boots were as dangerous as those of Orlando Pirates' legend Johannes 'Yster' Khomane.