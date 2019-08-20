Local women excel in sport previously reserved for men

South African women in sport continue to soar and have become sought-after to watch as opposed to men in the same sporting codes - from soccer to hockey and even rugby.

Especially impressive have been the ladies Emerging Cricket Squad who made heads spin recently against Bangladesh.

And the girls are over the moon that women's Twenty20 cricket has officially been made part of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

This is a first for women. The games will be the first major multi-sport event to have more women's medal events than men's.

Shining beacons already making history are:

The 19-year-old captain, Nadine de Klerk, has played 12 international matches and is a marvel to watch when batting or bowling.

She was the deserved player of the match when she hit a six and two boundaries, accounting for all 14 of the runs in the super over, securing her side's 3-0 series triumph against Bangladesh at the Mandela Cricket Oval in Hammanskraal earlier this month.

"I've never felt anything like this before. Representing my country gives me goosebumps every time; I love every moment of it," De Klerk says.

The skipper, who was born and raised in Pretoria, credits her brother for the strong woman that she has become.

A lover of all sports, she also participated in athletics and was quite serious about javelin.

"I even got a scholarship for athletics in high school. I wanted to be a javelin thrower.

"Cricket was just for fun. It was only at the age of 16 when I really started taking my cricket seriously.

"I played [cricket] with my brother and I loved the game. I started playing mini-cricket and after that went to Northerns trials and started playing for them at the age of 11," says the all-rounder.

De Klerk received her first call-up in 2017 after having two good tours at the U19 cricket week, as well as the Bloemfontein national women's week. After the World Cup in 2017 she turned professional.

She rates the past series against Pakistan as her best, and scoring the winning runs in the final T20.

De Klerk was also named the Cricket South Africa girls U19 player of the tournament for the second consecutive year.