Perfect fit for male-dominated jobs

As much as women are taking on male-dominated industries that require strength and long hours of labour - they need to be comfortable doing so.

Local company BBF Safety Group incorporated Sisi Safety Wear, a brand of women-specific personal protective equipment, who say that safety workwear is much more than just clothing - but also about protecting women's dignity and privacy.

Being the largest manufacturer of safety wear and personal protective equipment in Africa, the local company wanted to do more for women who find themselves especially in the fields of mining and construction.

Established in 2008, Sisi Safety Wear was initially developed to provide a solution for women's safety footwear.

Vanessa Ronald, senior brand manager at Sisi, says they saw the urgency to develop clothing that is both comfortable, functional and shields women from falling prey to sexual offenders.

She says their gear now provides more than just protection from falling rocks - but also from sexual predators underground, and having to use the toilet comfortably without wearing nylon leggings under garments, which leads to all sorts of problems for women in these industries.

The rationale behind extending the brand from footwear was also to challenge the status quo that one size fits all. While there is a distinct difference in the anatomy of men and women - women also differ from each other in shape and size.

"With an understanding of the anatomical difference between men and women and an appreciation of the effect that ill-fitting workwear can have on productivity, the range is tailored to the contours of a woman's body.