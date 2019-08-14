Doctor Patience Ntshani: Racing to save lives

Doctor Patience Ntshani didn't have to give up her little black dress to excel in medicine.

She rocks both.

An award-winning anesthesiologist, Ntshani is a finalist at the positive awards to be held in the UK next month.

The awards celebrate everyday people from life; coaches to business, mentors, holistic healers and other inspirational individuals who have survived trauma, adversity and grief, and yet they are still admired in their communities.

On her website, Dr.Pashy.com, she describes herself as "married to medicine, cheating with fashion". A student of distinction, she was also voted a beauty queen when she was crowned Miss Harry Oppenheimer High School in her teens.

Born in Botlokwa village in Limpopo, Ntshani is the eldest of four children.

"I stayed in that village until I was in standard 5 [grade 7] and matriculated at Harry Oppenheimer after two boarding schools," says Ntshani.

She was only 10-years-old when she fell in love with medicine.

"I fell in love with anesthesiology while I was doing my internship at Natalspruit Hospital. Then I went to Akasia Hospital for community service and back to Medunsa to specialise for four years."

She obtained her Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery at Medunsa, followed by a diploma in Anesthesiology with the Colleges of Medicine SA (CMSA) before completing her fellowship with the CMSA.

The 36-year-old, fondly known as Dr Pashy to patients, says she specialises in open-heart surgery at the MedicClinic Hospital in Pretoria.