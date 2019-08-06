Side-splitting fun on menu

There's a powerful legion of women dominating the comedy scene and for the first time these powerhouses will present a women-only comedy show on August 9.

While heavyweights Tumi Morake and Celeste Ntuli will take the lead, newcomers Lindy Johnson and Thenjiwe Moseley are a welcome addition.

Johnson, from Paarl, has rocketed to success in just one year. She won the Savanna Show us Your Apples open mic last year and was also the only woman to make it to the showdown finals.

Johnson has since performed on esteemed stages such as the Cape Town Comedy Club, Rocking the Daisies 2016, the Jive Cape Town Festival 2017 and was most recently hand-picked for Trevor Noah's Nationwild.

"Being the only woman anywhere makes me sad, it shouldn't be like that. But I'm super grateful that there are more women entering the game. I'm grateful I got to do the competition and then win it. It was an amazing experience, albeit extremely nerve-racking," said Johnson.