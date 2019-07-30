Artist gives new life to plastic waste

Mbongeni Buthelezi from Newcastle in KwaZulu-Natal uses predominantly recycled plastic to create magical murals.

He says it's not easy to explain the skill. His finished works can easily be mistaken for an oil painting.

"A heat gun is used to stick plastics. I don't use any other foreign materials, not even glue," says Buthelezi.

He relocated to Soweto for his art education.

"My interest in art started when I was in grade 5. I resumed my formal art classes at the African Institute of Art, a community-based institution that was based at Funda Centre in Soweto.

"I was introduced to the use of formal or traditional art materials such as oil paint on canvas, acrylics, watercolours [my favorite], printmaking, sculpture, as well as basic skills in drawing.

At times it was very difficult to access these materials as they were very expensive and I couldn't afford them.

"Through several experiments I found myself drawn to plastic. The rest is history."

Since he started 28 years ago he has participated in solo and group exhibitions, art fairs and has commissioned locally at The Da Vinci Hotel & Suites at the Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton, and in many countries including the US, Germany, Belgium and Barbados.

"Last year, I was commissioned to do another big one for a new hotel, also at the Mandela Square, which is still to be installed later this year."

However, he is more than just an artist. Through his work he has become an advocate against plastic pollution.

"I think we only need to change our attitudes as a people towards this material. I don't believe the world doesn't need plastic - all we need to do is change our attitudes and the way we go about disposing of it.