Art imitates life in effort to curb waste

The world is celebrating "Plastic Free July", but Mzansi still lags behind.

Rwanda has been plastic free since 2008. Their law prohibits using plastic, manufacturing it, importing it and selling it.

Businessmen in violation of these laws face up to a year in prison, and anyone caught carrying a plastic bag is fined.

Despite bags now costing 12 cents in SA - a law first introduced in 2003 - it has done little to reduce pollution.

The call to ban plastic has therefore become more urgent.

World Wide Fund SA reports that over 8-million tons of plastic waste is deposited into oceans every year.

It estimates that by the year 2050 there will be more plastic than fish in the ocean. Marine life becomes entangled in plastic and ingest it and die.

Microplastics, often found in cosmetics and household products, enter the human food system through commercial fish and shellfish species.

Mzansi is said to be the 11th worst offender in the world for plastics pollution, with India and Brazil ranked on top.