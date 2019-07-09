Still homing in on freedom 25 years later

The Basha Uhuru festival held last weekend at Constitutional Hill in Joburg showcased and celebrated all types of creatives.

While music played a big part, the subtle side of the arts, The Freedom of Expressions Fine Art Programme, spoke volumes. It opened to the public last month.

Sheryl Msomi, project manager at the Art Bank of SA, curated the Homing in on Freedom exhibition. She explains that the exhibition celebrates emerging artists between 18 and 35 and the theme this year was celebrating 25 years of SA's democracy.

Msomi says each artist has a different story to tell. "Art has always been personal (but the artists) are making it even more personal by looking at the issues that they are dealing with. Some of them also concentrate on social justice issues," says Msomi.

Exhibitor Banele Khoza says that for him, freedom is being allowed to be who you are and not be questioned.

"Unfortunately, we as society have not reached that point but that's what freedom is," he said

He depicted this in a portrait showing a crying figure, called Blue Tears.

"It's about being male and vulnerable. That's where I wish to see males being at in the future - where they can express precisely who they are," says Khoza.