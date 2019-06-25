Actress Mona shares her journey of healing

Mona Skenjana (née Monyane) has been brave in sharing her healing journey publicly after the loss of her second-born daughter, and as she celebrated Father's Day, she penned a heart-warming "thank you" note for her husband, Khulu Skenjana, whom she says has been her pillar of strength.

The actors lost their second- born child in 2017, just seven days after Mona gave birth to her. She has since been sharing her healing journey in the hope that she can help other women in similar situations heal as well.

She thanked her hubby for sticking with her through the emotional rollercoaster.

"My love, we have seen life you and I shem! Yhu, the greatest part of this journey is the importance of sticking together, healing both individually and as a couple," she wrote.

"I love you with every part of me and I am so grateful that I am able to share my life with you as your wife and the mother of your children."

Mona spoke about their little angel and the difficult process it has been to accept the baby's death and to deal consciously with the feelings her absence brought to her and her family.

She poured her heart out and her gratitude to Khulu for loving her and her daughter through it all.

"I know that we still miss our little Maza but at the same time, God has designed it in such a way that we gained a powerful angel who has made sure that we grow stronger every day. May our lives be long my King, and may our kids outgrow us. You are truly such a beautiful man and father, I soldier on because you love me so. You are loved Tatabo. Always and forever."

Mona had been documenting her feelings, bad days and good days in her journey as she continues to heal. Her raw, emotional and authentic posts have seen many women join her in her journey and support her, while others have said that her posts have helped them in their own lives. - TshisaLIVE