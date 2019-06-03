Yende on the road to recovery

Musician Pretty Yende is on the road to recovery and is back doing what she loves best after suffering a health scare two weeks ago.

Yende had to pull out of a performance in Europe earlier this month, just days after she shared pictures of herself with a drip in her hand.

However, the star returned to Instagram this week to let fans know that she was doing better and thanked everyone for the support.

"My dear friends, thank you all so much for your kind consideration and messages regarding my past few posts," she posted on her Instagram account.

"I'm alright, feeling good & looking forward to being back in Munich Germany for my performances," she said.

- TimesLI VE