Asa to light up Africa Day concert

The city of Joburg is expected to light up with the festivities of Africa Day soon approaching.

The Bassline Fest set to take place in Constitution Hill, will bring international Nigerian musician Asa - pronounced as "Asha" in Yoruba.

Asa, whose full name is Asa Bukola Elemide, is no stranger to our shores. The Paris-based muso told Sunday World that coming back to SA for the second time was about reconnecting with her Mzansi family.

The festival forms part of the Johannesburg leg of the

IGODA Festival Circuit which represents other festivals such as the Azgo Festival in Mozambique, the MTN Bushfire in Swaziland, the Zakifo Festival in Durban and the Sakifo Festival in the Reunion Islands.

"Africa Day is a remarkable day not just for me as an African artist, but for the continent at large... it signifies the importance of building a better Africa and celebrating our diverse, beautiful and vibrant culture and tradition. It is a day which not only looks to celebrate how far Africa has come, but also a day to reflect on how far Africa still has to go in building a unified and decolonised continent,"

"And with festivals such as the Bassline fest, we as proudly African artists have a great opportunity to use music as a tool to leap across language barriers and unite people of different cultural backgrounds through music," she said.

She said she was looking forward to performing her latest single The Beginning from her fourth album set to be released later in the year.

The Bassline Fest brings together twelve of the continent's freshest entertainers who'll electrify audiences with exhilarating sounds of Dobet Ghahore from the Ivory Cost, The Soil singer Buhlebendalo and Blinky Bill from Kenya.

Under a 25-year celebratory theme, the Bassline Fest also celebrates its silver jubilee.

The festival is on May 25, and tickets are available via bassline.co.za for R150 to R450.