Wedding Album | Friendship blossomed into romance

It's often the stuff of tearjerker romance flicks where a man cries for his bride - but Tshireletso Machete experienced this first hand.

Kabelo Machete also prides himself in his wife Tshireletso and himself being a living proof that friends can indeed become lovers.

The couple met at a fundraising outing at Thatch Heaven Country Lodge in Brits in 2012. It was organised by Kabelo, who was AFM Bophelong (Apostolic Faith Mission) youth vice-chairperson at the time.

The 34-year-old says he was over the moon when he met Tshireletso, 30, on that day.

She had accompanied Kabelo's friend, but she was his center of attention all day.

He offered to take her home in Rustenburg after the gathering.

"On our way, we both realised that we had a thing for each other. The three of us started hanging out," he says.

This is until Kabelo requested to meet her alone, because he realised what he felt for her was more than friendship.

"I had to make sure that I get this girl and I knew from the beginning that I wanted to spend my whole life with her; she was the one."

They started dating after four years.