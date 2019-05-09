Wedding Album | Manamelas' dream finally come true

Dreams do come true.

At least they did for Moloko Manamela who married the man she fantasised about most of her life.

She says it was way back in 1999 when she was visiting her sister's Lutheran Church in Seshego and met the tall, light skinned and slightly muscular man she had envisioned.

His name was Phuti.

"Both my sister and I go to the Lutheran Church. I attended the Bochum circuit and she attended the one at Seshego. Little did I know that on the day I decided to visit her circuit I would bump into my soulmate.

"I met him on the way and somehow already knew that I loved him," she says.

They had an intimate chat while heading to church, but their romance bloomed later.

She had to move to Joburg for work and stayed in Tembisa while working in Edenvale.

She recalls initially how their relationship was more of a telephonic one than a personal one.

But all changed when she returned to Seshego, Limpopo and finally made their relationship official in early 2000.