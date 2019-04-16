Lifestyle

DJ Shimza slammed for commending Ramaphosa's 'efforts in curbing youth unemployment'

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 16 April 2019 - 12:19
DJ Shimza continues to be on the receiving end of criticism from tweeps after he thanked president Cyril Ramaphosa for his efforts in attracting investors to ensure that the youth get employment".

This as South Africans engaged Ramaphosa via #HolaMatamela, on burning issues including crime, youth unemployment and the party's alleged corruption. Unlike most,  Shimza said he had no questions for the president, but wanted to convey his compliments instead. 

While Ramaphosa responded, thanking Shimza for acknowledging his efforts and stating his intention to continue the fight against unemployment, South Africans just didn't budge.

Instead, he was accused of not being in tune with the struggles of unemployed youths, the stats on such, with others going as far as accusing the DJ of being after government tenders. 

When it comes to matters of politics, Shimza is not only outspoken, but he is also no stranger to being criticised for his views and defending them.

In February, he defended his his choice to vote for the ANC in the upcoming elections. Justifying this, Shimza said people focus on what the party hasn't done, when they have done a lot. 

