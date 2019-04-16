DJ Shimza slammed for commending Ramaphosa's 'efforts in curbing youth unemployment'

DJ Shimza continues to be on the receiving end of criticism from tweeps after he thanked president Cyril Ramaphosa for his efforts in attracting investors to ensure that the youth get employment".

This as South Africans engaged Ramaphosa via #HolaMatamela, on burning issues including crime, youth unemployment and the party's alleged corruption. Unlike most, Shimza said he had no questions for the president, but wanted to convey his compliments instead.