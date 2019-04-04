'We are lost without you babe': Lauren London posts emotional message to Nipsey Hussle
Actress Lauren London posted an emotional message as she mourns the death of her partner, Nipsey Hussle.
"I am completely lost. I have lost my best friend. My sanctuary. My protector. My soul," she wrote on her Instagram page on Wednesday.
This is the first time the actress has spoken out since the death of rapper Hussle, who was gunned down on Sunday.
The Grammy-nominated artist was shot outside of his clothing store in Los Angeles.
LA police on Tuesday said a man named Eric Holder was arrested in connection with the rapper's murder. Police said the suspect had a verbal altercation with Hussle on the day. Later, he returned with a hand gun and shot him in the head and body, AFP reported.
London and Nipsey had been together for five years and have a two year-old son.