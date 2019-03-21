Cassper Nyovest wants to be remembered for his 'good spirit'

Despite the aggression usually associated with being a hip-hop artist, rapper Cassper Nyovest is looking at leaving a different, happier legacy and has explained why.

The rapper, who randomly takes to Twitter to share his life aspirations said he didn't want to fall victim to this "evil world".

"I don't wanna fall victim to this evil world. People provoke me and push me every day but I will fight it. I want to be remembered as a good spirit. I actually think its mad cool to be a happy guy and make people laugh and dance instead of intimidating everyone or shitting on them."

Cassper said he had realised that if one is not careful, the world was fully capable of changing you. His ultimate aim was to ensure that he remains a good human despite all the bad things that may want to make him change.