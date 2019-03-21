Cassper Nyovest wants to be remembered for his 'good spirit'
Despite the aggression usually associated with being a hip-hop artist, rapper Cassper Nyovest is looking at leaving a different, happier legacy and has explained why.
The rapper, who randomly takes to Twitter to share his life aspirations said he didn't want to fall victim to this "evil world".
"I don't wanna fall victim to this evil world. People provoke me and push me every day but I will fight it. I want to be remembered as a good spirit. I actually think its mad cool to be a happy guy and make people laugh and dance instead of intimidating everyone or shitting on them."
Cassper said he had realised that if one is not careful, the world was fully capable of changing you. His ultimate aim was to ensure that he remains a good human despite all the bad things that may want to make him change.
As Cass interacted with fans and made it clear that he wasn't about violence or conflicts, one Tsibipian asked him why he was so determined to pack on them muscles if he wasn't going to "use them".
Cassper said his aspirations didn't include being a "fat nigga in a rari (Ferrari).
"Health is wealth. This the type of sh*t success introduced me to. Don't wanna be a fat nigga in a rari. I wanna be as sexy as my car. I wanna live longer and stronger. It's not about beating people up. Don't like hurting people."
Then Cassper gave a young list of all the things he'd like to have intact despite his interactions with the world.