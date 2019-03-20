Intimate venue for friends
For those dates with a bunch of girls where you want to be free to talk without disturbing patrons sitting at the next table, Arbour Cafe in Illovo is the kind of restaurant for you.
The courtyard seating at this restaurant is perfect for those group dates when you want to eat, chill and catch up with friends and family.
Sitting under their umbrellas under the skies makes lazy summer afternoons pass by.
It is soothing hearing the sound of the water feature that is situated in the middle of the eatery and the big pot plants and trees surrounding you as you enjoy your meal.
The restaurant is surrounded by quaint little shops selling various fashion and beauty knick-knacks. While waiting for your food order you can check out these small shops for eclectic gift ideas.
The cafe's signature is fresh food ingredients and healthy recipes, while from their drinks menu they offer a medley of juices mixing fruits, herbs and vegetables.
I ordered the red booster juice with a mix of beetroot, ginger, carrot and apple, and boosted it with some ice cubes for a refreshing touch.
On their main menu, I was disappointed that they could not serve the lamb cutlets with feta and grudgingly opted for the aged rib-eye steak.
The well-done option made it rather dry. There are more yummier options including their slow-braised pork belly and chicken fillets in creamy peri-peri sauce.
- Nkosi was hosted by Arbour Cafe