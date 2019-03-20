Intimate venue for friends

For those dates with a bunch of girls where you want to be free to talk without disturbing patrons sitting at the next table, Arbour Cafe in Illovo is the kind of restaurant for you.

The courtyard seating at this restaurant is perfect for those group dates when you want to eat, chill and catch up with friends and family.

Sitting under their umbrellas under the skies makes lazy summer afternoons pass by.

It is soothing hearing the sound of the water feature that is situated in the middle of the eatery and the big pot plants and trees surrounding you as you enjoy your meal.

The restaurant is surrounded by quaint little shops selling various fashion and beauty knick-knacks. While waiting for your food order you can check out these small shops for eclectic gift ideas.