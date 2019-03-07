Here's the 411 on The Soli's Buhle Mda's solo journey

The Soil's lead female vocalist Buhlebendalo Mda has taken the plunge to pursue a solo career, but wants to make it clear that she definitely has no intention of leaving the acapella group.

Buhle's announcement comes just months after her band mate Ntsika also revealed he was pursuing a solo path.

Buhle, who is known globally for her soothing vocals on the group's harmonic music, told TshisaLIVE she made the decision to go solo as well after gathering enough courage.

"I think it was the day I received a complete song. This was back in 2016 during my initiation. I didn't get any (reaction from my group mates ) to be honest. We were and still are in a space where we allow and support each other in doing what we were brought here to do: healing."

However, Buhle explained that even though she's scared about the venture, she's determined to look beyond the fear to achieve her greatness.

“I was (scared), I still am. Being in a group tends to make one feel inadequate, but the voice inside then speaks beyond the self-doubt. I'm scared. I want to remain scared, being scared is not a good feeling but it reminds us of our greatness.