Divorced? Jo-Anne Reyneke doesn’t have time for 'small-minded' trolls

All actress Jo-Anne Reyneke wanted to do was live her best life in peace, but the star had to put an "ignorant" troll straight this week.

You see, it's been almost a year since Jo-Anne and her ex Thami Mngqolo announced their split and fans still won't leave her in peace.

Baby girl recently posted a snap of her posing topless with a smile on her face and a caption about self-love.

But like a cash in transit heist someone tried to derail the post and claimed that since her "divorce" she's been posting "these kinds of pictures" for the world to see.

"You got divorced. Then, jiki jiki, you are out here posting these kind of pictures. It must be nice now huh? Hai," the troll said.

The problem is that if you're coming for Jo-Anne, you better have the right slips.