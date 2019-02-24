Tamia in SA to give her fans some passion like fire

Six-time Grammy award nominee and R&B sensation Tamia Hill is all about music that connects with you.

"I only choose music and songs on my albums that speaks to me," she says.

In a career spanning more than 20 years, the singer has sung hits such as So Into You, Missing You, Still and Strangerin my House.

For many South Africans, Sundays are not complete without a Tamia song playing in the background.

"The one good thing that I feel certainly blessed about is that I am doing something that I love and I get to connect with people through music and be on stage and see people laughing, crying, hugging and dancing.

"You feel like you have gone through these experiences with people and that it is such an intimate thing and which is a blessing," she says

Tamia is in SA to promote her latest studio album, Passion Like Fire.

Tonight will be the singer's last performance of her international tour to SA.

The concert takes place at the Durban Botanical Gardens.

She has already performed in Pretoria and Cape Town.

Speaking to Sunday World, the Canadian singer said for her, the best part about making music is touring and making the music come to life.

The 43-year old says she tweaks her shows to cater for her audiences.

"I think that it's very important to actually tailor a show to the audience.

"Even though I have a new album out, we are still here to go down memory lane and we are here to connect.

"It's important that I sing songs that remind people of the 20 years that I have put [into my singing and] of music that I have done," she says.

She confirms she has a few tricks up her sleeve for her final performance in Mzansi.

"I believe that a live show should be a show that takes you on a journey."

zwanen@sundayworld.co.za